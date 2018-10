The EU must stand firm when it comes to supporting the ‘Backstop’ deal on Brexit and there can be no turning back from last December’s agreement on it.

That’s the view of Midlands North West MEP Matt Carthy who was speaking in the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Matt Carthy says he’s been reassured by senior EU Brexit negotiators that the Backstop agreement will not be sacrificed to secure a Brexit deal with Theresa May’s government: