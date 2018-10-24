Donegal Gold goes on display at National Museum of Ireland

Investigations by experts at the National Museum of Ireland have confirmed that the four gold rings unearthed in Tullydonnell Lower, Donegal earlier this year, date back to the late Bronze Age.

The hoard of gold, which goes on public display at the National Museum of Ireland from today, is among the heaviest hoards of gold on record to be discovered in Ireland.

Now known as the ‘Tullydonnell Hoard’, the gold has undergone investigations by experts at the National Museum of Ireland over the last number of months.

The Museum’s Keeper of Irish Antiquities, Maeve Sikora revealed that the gold was discovered in excellent condition: “Our conservation staff have conducted extensive analysis of the gold and the results indicate that this hoard dates to the late Bronze Age, between approximately 1200BC and 800BC.”

Ms Sikora explained that while the gold overlapping rings are circular in shape, it is not possible to accurately determine their use, she believes its more likely the gold was shaped in this fashion as a means to store wealth.

The four gold rings, weighing just over 4kg which were discovered in a field in Tullydonnell Lower in East Donegal will also go on temporary loan to the Donegal County Museum next year.