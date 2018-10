Exactly one week on from defending his NABF Middleweight title in Fantasy Springs, California, Jason Quigley will be in the Villa Rose Hotel, Ballybofey to celebrate with all his fans at home.

Jason will bring the belt back to his hometown on Thursday 25th October. The event is open to the public from 7pm.

Jason successfully defended the title with an unanimous decision victory over Freddy Hernandez to keep the belt and extend his unbeaten pro record to 15-0.