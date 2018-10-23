St Eunan’s advance to Loch an Lúir Cup Semi Finals as Group Winners



Loch an Lúir Cup Result

St Eunan’s College 6-10 (28)

St Marys CBS Belfast 2-05 (11)

St Eunan’s College Letterkenny progressed to the semi finals of the Loch an Lúir Cup as group winners with a comfortable win over St Mary’s of Belfast on Monday.

The Letterkenny side played with a strong breeze in the first half and by the 15th minute Eunan’s led 1-5 to 1-3. In the last seven minutes of the first half St Eunan’s hit 1-2 which helped them massively leaving the half time score at 2-7 to 1-3.

St Mary’s however, came out all guns blazing in the second half getting the first point. The Eunan’s boys then stepped up knowing that the winner of the game went through to the knockout stages with the loser being eliminated.

They kept their opponents scoreless for the next 26 minutes and showed huge commitment to the cause rattling 4-3 by the 51st minute to see the game out.

St Marys did score 1-1 late on, but by that stage St Eunan’s had their eyes set on the next round.

Christopher Diver starred for Eunan’s scoring 2-6. Mark Bonner hit 1-2 while the other goals were scored by Mandy Kelly, Michael Doherty and Max Roarty. There was also good performances from Jamie MaCauley, Josh Patton and Gareth Gallagher.