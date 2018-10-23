Rural bus service in Clonmany gets green light for extra day

There’s renewed hope that the rural bus service in the Clonmany area could be fully restored after news that an extra day is to be added to the current timetable.

Previously the service ran for five days a week however in recent years it was reduced to just one day, leading to fears that it would be pulled entirely.

The bus will now run on a Tuesday and a Friday, catering to the elderly and vulnerable in Urris, Clonmany and surrounding areas.

Local Cllr Martin McDermott says it’s a very positive development: