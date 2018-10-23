Raw sewage still being discharged in 8 Donegal areas – report

A report from the Environmental Protection Agency says around half of the waste discharges entering our waters don’t meet pollution and health standards.

Untreated sewage is still being pumped into our seas and waterways from 38 towns and villages around the country.

The locations in Donegal which have been identified are Kilcar, Burtonport, Falcarragh, Kerrykeel, Rathmullan, Ramelton, Moville and the Coolatee Housing Scheme.

Meanwhile, treatment plants in Dublin and Cork are among the 28 nationwide where discharges are below EU standards.

But EPA spokesperson Darragh Page says Irish Water is not meeting its own targets for dealing with the issue: