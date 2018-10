Councillor Martin Harley has been elected as the new Chairperson of the Donegal ETB.

One of the largest education and training providers in the county, Donegal ETB manages 15 out of the county’s 27 post-primary schools and is the largest provider for Further Education and Training in the county.

Councillor Harley, looking towards his term as Chairperson has committed to ensuring the Buncrana Three School Campus remains high on the agenda: