The venue has been confirmed for Glenfin’s Ulster Ladies Senior Championship Final against Donaghamoyne.

The Donegal Champions will play the Monaghan kingpins at St Mary’s Killyclogher in Co Tyrone on Saturday 3rd on November.

The game will throw in at 3pm.

It’s Glenfin’s first appearance in the senior provincial final and they take on a side that has won seven of the last ten Ulster titles.