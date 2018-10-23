Karl Lacey was wanted by Aidan O’Rourke for Roscommon role

Aidan O’Rourke has withdrawn from the process of becoming Roscommon senior manager.

The Armagh native asked for further time on Monday to finalise his backroom which included Karl Lacey as the proposed head coach.

Just last week it was confirmed Lacey stepped away from coaching Donegal after a year under Declan Bonner.

His position has been taken over by Stephen Rochford.

A statement released on the Roscommon website said…

“Prior to last night’s meeting, the chairman Seamus Sweeney received a phone call from the preferred candidate requesting a 24-hour deferral.

Our preferred candidate was Aidan O’Rourke. His team was to consist of Mike McGurn Strength and Conditioning, two Roscommon coach/selectors, and a head coach Karl Lacy.

The reason for the delay was because of unexpected doubts in relation to Karl Lacy’s availability as head coach.

Unfortunately, this morning the county chairman received a call from Aidan O’Rourke informing him that he was withdrawing from the process.

The Roscommon GAA Management committee are very disappointed at the turn of events but are fully committed to completing the selection process.”