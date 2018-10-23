Irish Water refuses to meet Oireachtas members on Inishowen supply

Irish Water is being accused of completely disregarding Inishowen after refusing to meet Donegal Oireachtas members and Councillors from the peninsula.

Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn had sought the meeting to discuss problems with the supplies from the Eddie Fullerton Dam and the plan to extend the supply to Letterkenny

However, in a response, Irish Water referred him to a regular briefing for Councillors in Lifford.

Senator Mac Lochlainn has responded, saying that response is utterly unacceptable……….