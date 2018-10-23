Inishowen domestic violence service seeks renewed government support

An online campaign has been launched to have government funding reinstated for a service which supports women and children in Inishowen who have been affected by domestic violence.

Lifeline Inishowen has been operational since 1996, but apart from some limited support from Tusla, government funding dried up in 2010. This year, adapting to new regulation procedures caused further complications.

Chairperson, Mary Doherty says they support over 50 families every year, and wouldn’t have survived without the support of the community…..

The petition can be accessed HERE