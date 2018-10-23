Hopes proposed development will lead to sewerage issues being remedied

It’s hoped that a proposal for a major new housing development in Letterkenny will lead to sewerage problems in the area being addressed.

A planning application by Property Hold Limited is to be submitted to An Bord Pleanala with a view towards constructing over 100 dwellings in the Killylastin area of the town.

The proposal includes using an extension of the public sewer in the nearby Gleann Rua estate.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says while the proposal is positive for the town there are severe issues with the sewerage system in that area that need to be remedied in conjunction with the proposals: