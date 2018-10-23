Highland Radio’s Christmas Concert – Special Hotel Offer

Stay over at the Mount Errigal Hotel for Highland Radio’s Christmas Concert on Monday the 10th of December!

This offer is on a Dinner, Bed & Breakfast basis along with a ticket to the show – all for just €75**!

Mike Denver & Band, Brendan Shine, Roly Daniels, Johnny McEvoy and Lisa McHugh will all perform their own hits along with some Christmas classics to get you in the mood for the most wonderful time of the year.

What an amazing Christmas present this would be for your nearest and dearest!

Book your place below – if you are booking a single room, please use the Single Room tab.



**Single Room Supp. Applies