Harps U17 National Final moved to Maginn Park

Maginn Park Buncrana has been announced as the venue for Saturday’s much anticipated U17 national final between Finn Harps and a highly regarded Shamrock Rovers U17 team. Kick off is at 3pm. The Harps youths go in search of what would be a historic league and cup double, having already lifted the Mark Farren cup earlier in the season.

The match had originally been scheduled for Finn Park, but with rain forecast for this weekend the club had no choice but to change venue in view of protecting the surface for Monday night’s play-off final against Limerick.

Finn Harps chairman Sean Quinn said, “While we would have loved to host the final at Finn Park, we know the Declan and the team will get terrific support from the Inishowen football community, as always when we play there, and our many loyal fans in the area will no doubt be out in force as well. I would encourage all Harps supporters to come to the game and get behind this group of talented players who have done the club proud this season.“