€500,000 secured by Donegal ETB to deliver three projects by 2020

Half a million euro in PEACE IV funding has been secured by Donegal ETB to deliver three projects over the next two years.

The projects will focus on community leadership, restorative practices and youth work.

€230,000 has been secured in partnership with Donegal Local Development CLG and Inishowen Development Partnership for a Community Leadership programme which seeks to build the capacity of community leaders and potential community leaders from ten community hubs in areas that have suffered from the legacy of the Troubles, have high unemployment, early school leaving, where there is a risk of dissident activity as well as a high level of social deprivation.

For a Restorative Practices project €200,000 has been allocated to builds on Donegal ETB’s Peace III funded Restorative Practices project.

And the Youth Work project for which €70,000 has been secured seeks to support youth volunteering by developing and providing more training opportunities on a cross-community basis.