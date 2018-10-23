Derry City lose again, this time at Bray

Derry City’s poor run of form continued on Monday night as they lost out 2-1 to already relegated Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds.

A John Sullivan goal five minutes into added time handed the Seagulls the victory.

Dean Shiels had opened the scoring early on for Derry but the results leaves the Candystripes with just one win in eight games. It also means they will finish the campaign outside the top six.

Derry’s final game of the season this weekend is away to St Pat’s.

In last night’s other game, Sligo Rovers and Bohemians drew one all at the Showgrounds – Brian Dorrain from Killybegs was once again in charge of Sligo.