Police say they will be taking a proactive approach over the Halloween period to combat a rise of anti-social behaviour in West Tyrone.

There have been reports in recent weeks of fireworks being thrown at passing vehicles in the Strabane and Omagh areas as well as eggs being thrown at properties, causing distress to motorists and homeowners.

West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley says such behaviour is unacceptable and has welcomed the PSNI’s commitment: