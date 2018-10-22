“Our Future Foyle” project being launched today

Plans for a proposed £25 million regeneration project for the banks of the River Foyle and Foyle Bridge have been unveiled today.

The Our Future Foyle project has been developed over the past two years in a bid to transform the area, attracting investment, culture and tourism, whilst delvering support for mental health through a series of interventions designed to addess and raise awareness of suicide prevention.

The project will deliver three primary interventions – Foyle Reeds, an art installation, Foyle Bubbles and Foyle Experience.

Ralf Alwani, Design Lead of Our Future Foyle has been outlining how the development will be delivered in three strands, to transform the perception of the river………..