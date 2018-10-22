Minister Halligan fails again to honour commitment to school bus issue

Minister John Halligan has once again failed to honour a commitment given to resolve the school transport issue for students in the Kilmacrennan and Termon areas.

Reassurances were given last week that arrangements would be made to provide an additional bus for the students wishing to attend school in Milford after an initial pledge was made to parents in the Dail the previous week.

However, a bus has yet to be provided as Bus Eireann has to date, not been instructed by the Department to do so.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher despite being furious about the current situation, is hopeful the issue will be resolved when pupils return after the mid term break: