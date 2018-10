Irish Water is working to repair a burst water main in East Donegal.

A major supply outage is being experienced in Killygordon, Castlefin, Ballybofey and surrounding areas.

The utility says a traffic management plan will be in operation for the duration of works which due to be complete by 10pm tonight.

They are advising householders in the affected areas to allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.