Ivy Bridge due to reopen before Christmas

Its hoped work to repair the Ivy Bridge in Cloghan will be complete before Christmas.

Donegal County Council says the fixing of the collapse and the reopening of the bridge is being treated as a priority with phase 1 of works due to commence in the coming weeks.

Initial works will aim to ensure the bridge is reopened as soon as possible with a second phase of works due to commence in 2019 which will involve the removal and replacement of the parapet walls.

Cathaoirleach of the Stranorlar Municipal District is Councillor Patrick McGowan: