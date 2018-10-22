Irish Water urged to ensure genuine consultation in Moville-Greencastle

An Inishowen Environmentalist says any consultation on the Movile Greencastle Waste Water Treatment Plant must be open and transparent.

Mr Craig says such consultations should minimise the possibility of conflict and protest.

However, he says when Donegal County Council previously came to the Moville/Greencastle area with details of their proposal for a badly treatment plant, rather than consult, they came with the intention of confirming their own plan rather than take the views of the people on board.

Enda Craig has now written to the council and Irish Water saying if they engage in an open and transparent way, the community will reciprocate……..