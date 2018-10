Donegal has the third highest percentage of vacant Local Authority houses in the country according to figures collated this morning by the Irish Independent.

There are 4,703 houses owned by Donegal County Council, 208 of which are vacant. That’s a vacancy rate of 4.42%, almost twice the national rate of 2.27%.

Across the country, there are 3,600 vacant houses.

The National Oversight and Audit Commission is urging councils to improve the time it takes to relet properties.