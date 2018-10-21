Reaction to Gaoth Dobhair’s Donegal SFC Title victory

0-17 v 1-07 was the final score in Gaoth Dobhair’s Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Senior Football Championship Final win over Naomh Conaill on Sunday in MacCumhaill Park.

It is Gaoth Dobhair’s first Donegal SFC title since 2006 which they won in a game that saw Man of the Match Ódhrán MacNiallais score eight points for his side.

After the match today, Oisin Kelly spoke with victorious Gaoth Dobhair manager Mervyn O’Donnell…

Below you can hear reaction from Gaoth Dobhair captain Niall Friel, Man of the Match Ódhrán MacNiallais, Ciaran Gillespie and Kevin Cassidy, who all spoke with Tom Comack and also from Eamon McGee who gave his thoughts to Oisin Kelly…