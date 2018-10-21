Mc Conalogue on FF team to discuss Confidence and Supply

Donegal Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue has been confirmed as one of the members of the Fianna Fail team that will discuss the potential renewal of the Confidence and Supply Agreement with the government.

Discussions start this week on a review of the agreement, with mortgage interest rates, housing and health likely to top the agenda, if both sides agree to proceed with an extension

Depyuty Mc Conalogue will be joined on the Fianna Fail team by Deputy Leader, Dara Calleary, Finance Spokesperson, Michael McGrath and Deputy Lisa Chambers .

Fine Gael’s team will consist of Tanaiste Simon Coveney, Minister Paschal Donohoe, Minister Regina Doherty and Deputy Martin Heydon.