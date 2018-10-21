Gaoth Dobhair are Donegal SFC Champions

Gaoth Dobhair are the 2018 Donegal Senior Football Champions following a 0-17 v 1-07 win over Naomh Conaill in MacCumhaill Park on Sunday.

Ódhrán MacNiallais put in a Man of the Match performance, scoring 0-08 for Gaoth Dobhair on their way to victory.

It is Gaoth Dobhair’s first Senior County title in 12 years, last winning the Dr Maguire Cup in 2006 and they are now the record SFC Title holders in Donegal with 15, one ahead of St. Eunan’s.

After the match, Oisin Kelly spoke with Martin McHugh and both Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne gave their thoughts to Tom Comack…