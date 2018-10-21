FAI Junior Cup Results 21 October 2018

FAI Junior Cup
Cappry Rovers 3 vs 0 Rathmullan Celtic
Castlefin Celtic 0 vs 3 Glengad FC
Greencastle FC 4 vs 1 Raphoe Town
Keadue Rovers FC 1 vs 2 Illies Celtic
Kildrum Tigers 2 v 1 Glenea United
Ballybofey United 1 v 3 Lifford Celtic

