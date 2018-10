Finn Harps U17s have booked their place in the League final following a 3-0 win over Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park in their semi-final on Sunday.

Joel Bradley Walsh, Darragh Ellison and Luke Rudden all converted for Harps as they now turn their attention to a final against Shamrock Rovers, where they will have home advantage at Finn Park.

Harps are looking to do the double this season following on from their Mark Farren Memorial Cup victory earlier in the season.