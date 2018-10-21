Derry SFC Final victory for Coleraine

Coleraine claimed victory in the 2018 Derry Senior Football Championship on Sunday when they overcame Lavey on a scoreline of 1-12 v 0-12.

1-05 v 0-02 was the half-time score in favour of Coleraine, but Lavey fought back to within three points with just two minutes left to play.

Both sides had six scores from play while Coleraine had seven scores from frees and Lavey had six from frees.

Barry Daly scored the only goal of the game just 12 minutes into the first half.

Coleraine’s Niall Holly spoke after the game and said his side had belief in themselves…