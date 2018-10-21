British Brexit Secretary “considering” post Brexit border options

Britain’s Brexit Secretary says a range of proposals are being considered for the border post Brexit.

Dominic Rabb has re-iterated his government’s insistence there can be no border down the Irish sea when Britain leaves the EU.

He also indicated he would be open to the idea of extending the transition period by a matter of months.

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show Mr Rabb said the UK government has a key objective in discussions……………

Labour leader Brendan Howlin says Ireland cannot agree to drop the backstop agreement on Brexit.

Speaking after the latest UK request for a longer transition, Deputy Howlin says Ireland is now facing a lose-lose scenario………………