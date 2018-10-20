Tyrone SFC Final Preview: Killyclogher v Coalisland

Killyclogher and Coalisland face off in the Tyrone Senior Football Championship decider on Sunday at 4pm at Healy Park, Omagh.

It is a repeat of the 2016 Tyrone SFC Final, which was won by Killyclogher following a replay. The first game finished 0-16 v 1-13, but Killyclogher romped home with a 14 point win in the replay.

This year, Killyclogher have beaten Derrylaughan, 2017 winners Omagh St. Enda’s and Ardboe on their way to the final while Coalisland started their campaign by beating Dromore, before beating 2017 beaten finalists Errigal Ciaran and Edendork in the Quarter and Semi-Finals respectively.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s final, Tom Comack spoke with Killyclogher Manager Dom Corrigan but first Coalisland defender Padraig Hampsey…

Former Tyrone All-Ireland Minor winning manager Liam Donnelly gave Tom his thoughts on the final…