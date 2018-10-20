Tributes paid to Patsy Dan Rogers, the King of Tory

Tributes are being paid to Patsy Dan Rogers, the King of Tory who died yesterday at the age of 74.

He was a musician, and one of the Tory Island Painters who were encouraged by Derek Hill, the English artist who made his home in Donegal and regularly visited the island to paint its rugged landscape. Patsy Dan Rogers had celebrated his 50th year as an artist this summer.

A life-long campaigner for the island and its people, he became king in 1993.

He regularly visited Leinster House to lobby for the island, and visited the Dail earlier this year as part of the campaign for improved ferry services.

Leas Ceann Comhairle and former Minister Pat The Cope Gallagher says Patsy Dan Rogers was a passionate and articulate advocate for Tory………….