Jason Quigley is still undefeated in 15 professional boxing fights and is still the NABF Middleweight Champion following a unanimous decision victory over Freddy Hernandez at Fantasy Springs on Friday morning.

It was a test tougher that most would have expected, but Quigley himself was happy to get 10 rounds under his belt and gain valuable experience from taking on a boxer as established as Hernandez.

The Ballybofey boxer joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport…