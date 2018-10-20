Harps U17 in League Semi-Final action

The Finn Harps U17 side travel to Galway for their National League Semi-Final which takes place in Eamonn Deacy park on Sunday.

Declan Boyle’s side are looking to book their place in the final following them winning the first ever National title at underage for Finn Harps when they claimed the Mark Farren Memorial Cup in early September.

If Harps beat Galway U17s, they will have home advantage in the final against either St. Pat’s or Shamrock Rovers.

Harps boss Boyle joined Chris Ashmore on Highland Saturday Sport to look ahead to tomorrow’s game as his side hope to do the double this season…