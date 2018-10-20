Finn footbridge must be completed – Mc Gowan

The Cathaoirleach of the Stranorlar Municipal District is calling on both Donegal County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland to progress work on the new Finn footbridge.

The TII has confirmed that the completion of the bridge has been delayed as a result of a number of technical issues which has arisen during construction stage.

However, they have given assurances that the scheme will be completed before Christmas.

Councillor Patrick McGowan says any further delay in the project will not be accepted…….