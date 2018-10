Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill do battle tomorrow, Sunday October 21st, in the Donegal Senior Football Championship Final.

Gaoth Dobhair are looking for their first title in 12 years while 2015 was the last time the Dr. Maguire Cup resided in Glenties.

Tom Comack spoke with St. Eunan’s clubman John Haran to get his view on tomorrow’s final…

Kilcar’s John McNulty also gave his thoughts to Tom ahead of the Donegal SFC Final…