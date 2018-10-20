Donegal Senior B Championship Final – David O’Herlihy & Seamus O’Mailey

Naomh Conaill and St. Eunan’s meet in the Donegal Senior B Championship Football Final on Sunday in a repeat of the 2017 final, which was won by Naomh Conaill.

1-13 v 2-08 was the final score in last year’s final in a game that St. Eunan’s had controlled early on, and led by three points at half-time. Naomh Conaill had a strong second half showing, which won them the 2017 title.

St. Eunan’s suffered a Championship loss at the hands of Sunday’s opponents already this year but the Letterkenny side bested the Glenties men twice in the league.

To preview this Sunday’s final Tom Comack spoke with Naomh Conaills Seamus O’Mailey and first St Eunan’s David O’Herlihy…