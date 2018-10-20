Derry SFC Final – Conleith Gilligan previews Coleraine v Lavey

Celtic Park is the venue tomorrow when Coleraine and Lavey face off in the Derry Senior Football Championship Final, with throw-in at 3.30pm.

The Derry Championship has thrown up some surprises this year with one of the biggest being Coleraine knocking out Slaughtneil at the Quarter-Final stage after a replay. They then went on to beat Ballinascreen by 5 points to book their place in the final.

Lavey started their SFC campaign by beating Dungiven, before also needing a replay to dispose of The Loup in the Quarter-Final before beating Glen at the semi-final stage.

Tom Comack spoke with former Derry player Conleith Gilligan ahead of tomorrow’s final…