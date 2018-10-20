Derry PSNI investigate fire at Gobnascale

Detectives in Derry are investigating a suspected arson attack in Gobnascale this morning.

The fire was reported in an unoccupied flat in the Strabane Old Road area at around 7:05 this morning.

Police attended the scene along with The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, which has confirmed the fire was started deliberately, so detectives say they have begun an arson investogation.

The fire failed to take hold and only minimal damage was caused to the front door of the flat. No injuries were reported.

Police are urging anyone who was in the area at aroun 7 o’clock this morning and saw anything suspicious, or to anyone who has information which may assist our investigation to get in touch with detectives at Strand Road.