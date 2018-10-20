Anti-Brexit rally taking place on the Derry/Donegal border

A rally will take place on the Donegal Derry border this afternoon under the banner “Brexit Destroys Rights”.

The event, organised by Sinn Fein begins at 12 noon.

Meanwhile, a ‘rally to remain’ is due to take place in Belfast this afternoon, while in London, thousands of people are expected at an anti-Brexit march, calling for a 2nd referendum.

The ‘People’s Vote’ organisers are expecting more than 100,000 people to attend, and say it could be the biggest UK march since the anti-Iraq war campaign in 2003.