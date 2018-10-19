Works at St Brigid’s National School, Carndonagh given go ahead

The Department of Education has given the go ahead for works to commence at St Brigid’s National School in Carndonagh.

Under the Additional Accommodation Scheme, a new mainstream classroom with an ensuite toilet will replace the current prefab and support has also been secured for two new Special Education Teacher rooms.

Chairman of the Board of Management at St Brigid’s National School Councillor Mickey Doherty says having missed out on funding for a number of years, today’s announcement is greatly welcomed: