Upgrade to Newtowncunningham water supply to start next week

Irish Water has confirmed that works on replacing ageing water mains in the Ballybegley area of Newtowncunningham are due to commence on Monday.

The project is part of Irish Water’s €500 million national Leakage Reduction Programme.

Irish Water working in partnership with Donegal County Council is set to commence works on the replacement of 1.5 kilometres of problematic water mains in Ballybegley, Newtowncunningham.

The old, damaged pipes will be replaced with modern, high density plastic pipes.

Works are due to commence on Monday, October 22nd and are scheduled to be completed in December.

They are advising that the works may involve some short-term water shut offs however, the project team will ensure customers are given a minimum of 48 hours prior notice of any planned water shut offs. A traffic management plan will be in place where necessary.