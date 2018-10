Institute picked up their fourth win of the season on the road against Newry City on Friday night when they were 2-0 winners.

Gareth Brown and Joe McCready scored the goals for ‘Stute, who remain in eighth place in the NIFL Premiership, but are now just 3 points behind fourth place side Ballymena United, and five points off third placed Crusaders.

Next up for ‘Stute is another away game, this time against Warrenpoint Town, which takes place on Saturday October 27th.