Quigley retains NABF belt with unanimous decision victory in California

Jason Quigley defended his NABF Middleweight title as well as his 15-0 professional record with a unanimous decision (98-92, 98-92, 99-91) victory over Freddy Hernandez at Fantasy Springs, California early on Friday morning.

It was a bout touted to be the Ballybofey man’s toughest to date and it certainly lived up to that. Quigley controlled the action for the first 5 rounds, but the veteran Hernandez showed why he has such a fearful reputation when he turned the fight into a slugfest in the middle rounds before the Irishman turned it around again and used his jab to take him to the bell.

Quigley spoke after the fight…