A Presidential Election poster of Liadh Ni Riada has been extensively vandalised in a graffiti attack just outside Letterkenny.

Red paint has been used to cover the poster in comments relating to Ms Ni Riada’s statement that if elected to the Aras she would wear a red poppy.

The poster had been erected on the Manorcunningham roundabout but it’s understood that members of Donegal Sinn Fein have since removed it.