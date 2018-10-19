Peter Casey considering withdrawing from Presidential race

Peter Casey is considering withdrawing from the Presidential race.

In a statement, the businessman says he’s taking the weekend off from campaigning to think about whether he’ll continue as a candidate.

He says he doesn’t want to be elected President based on one statement he made.

Mr Casey has been heavily criticised for saying Travellers aren’t an ethnic group and are “basically people camping on someone else’s land”.

Peter Casey has told Galway Bay FM he’s considering his position in the race – and hit out at Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who was among those who condemned his comments: