A Donegal County Councillor has hit out at the OPW over a delay in a management plan for An Grianan of Aileach.

There have been calls for a number of facilities to be established at the historic landmark while a need for tour guides at the site has also been highlighted in a bid to enhance the overall tourist experience.

However none of these proposals can proceed until a management plan has been drawn up.

Local Cllr Paul Canning believes that the OPW is reluctant to do so: