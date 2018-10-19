Match tickets on sale at Finn Park this evening



Tickets for the Finn Harps versus Drogheda Utd second leg promotion play-off will be on sale at Finn Park this evening. The game is not all ticket.

Fans are advised to allow plenty of time for their journey and arrive early in Ballybofey as a very crowd is expected for this play-off decider.

Please note that the game is kicking off at the earlier time of 7.45.

Finn Harps v Drogheda United in the 2nd Leg of the Promotion Play Off will be LIVE on Highland this Friday from 7.40pm with Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle, in association with Intersport Brian McCormicks, Main Street Letterkenny.