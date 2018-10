Gardaí are a long way off their target of carrying out 50 thousand drug-driving tests a year.

Just 2 thousand were issued nationwide since the tests were introduced 18 months ago.

Kildare Garda division carried out the most road-side tests at 268, while in Donegal there were just 11 – one of lowest figures in the country.

Conor Faughnan from AA Ireland says Gardaí need to commit more to road-side drug testing.