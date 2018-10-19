It’s Official – Rochford joins Donegal

It’s been confirmed by CLG Dhún na nGall that Stephen Rochford will join Declan Bonner’s coaching staff, along with Aaron Kyles.

Donegal GAA’s statement can be read below.

CLG Dun na nGall wish to announce that following our successful year of 2018 that the following Coaching and Mentoring personell of Karl Lacey, Anthony Mc Grath, and John Mc Elhome shall leave the Senior Football backroom team. We thank them for their committed dedication to the development of our County squad.

We further announce that Stephen Rochford and Aaron Kyles shall join Declan Bonner’s Coaching staff for 2019, we welcome both, and look forward to their involvement.